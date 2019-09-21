GREENVILLE – Join Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for a Forestry Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chenoweth Trails. There will be experts on site to discuss woodland management resources, timber stand improvement, timber harvesting, logging and wood utilization and woodland wildlife management. Bring your woodland questions and dress for the weather.

Registration is $10 and includes educational materials, refreshments and lunch. You can register online at www.darkeswcd.com, by calling (937) 548-1715 ext. 3 or stop by the Darke SWCD office at 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville.