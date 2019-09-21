Lions BBQ dinner

BRADFORD – The Bradford Lions are having a BBQ chicken and pork chop dinner on Sunday, Oct. 6. All dinners will be carryout and presale tickets at $8 each are needed. Tickets may be purchased at both Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance, or from any Lions or Lioness members. You may also call Kathy Myers, 448-2667, or Joanne Ferree, 620-7225, by the ticket deadline purchase date of Sunday, Sept. 29.

Dinners consist of one half BBQ chicken or two pork chops served with applesauce, chips, and roll, prepared by Romer’s Catering. Dinners may be picked up on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Clark’s Pizza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Profits will go towards the purchase of eye exams and glasses, recognition of students, and other ongoing Bradford Lions projects.