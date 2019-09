NEW MADISON – Representatives from the Darke County Board of Elections will be at New Madison Public Library on Mon. Sept. 23 from 5-7 p.m. to demonstrate the new voting machines. Visitors will be given a sample ballot to experiment with the new equipment.

Be sure to drop by and give the new machines a try. For more information, call (937) 996-1741 or email info@newmadisonpubliclibrary.org