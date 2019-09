GREENVILLE – The City of Greenville Street Department’s annual limb/brush pick-up last day will be Friday, Sept. 27.

All piles must be free of trash and lumber and limbs can be no longer than 12 ft. in length or three-inches in diameter.

Call the street department at (937) 548-2215 to schedule a pick-up.

Fall leaf pick-up will begin Monday, Oct. 28. There will be no alley pick-up. All leaf piles must be free of trash and limbs.