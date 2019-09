UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Fall Craft Show will be held Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come and spend the day shopping and help support the eighth grade students going to Washington, D.C. in the fall of 2020.

There are various local vendors, concession stand, bake sale and raffle items.

Anyone interested in having a booth at the craft show can call Sandy Denniston at (937) 968-4111.