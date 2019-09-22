Wolf Man at library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Third Floor Film Series will screen the 1941 horror film The Wolf Man in October. The film was directed by George Waggner and starred Lon Cheney Jr. and Claude Rains.

The Wolf Man has inspired countless imitators in the nearly 80 years since its release, but few of these films have managed to capture its atmosphere, existential dread, and—perhaps most surprisingly of all—its humanity. While many might dismiss this film as a hokey monster flick, it’s the title character’s guilt and desperate hold on what makes him human that has allowed The Wolf Man to continue to resonate with audiences today. Its sequels were of questionable quality, but this first of Lon Cheney Jr.’s turns as the titular werewolf is a true classic. Claude Rains lends his signature warmth to a strong supporting cast that also includes Ralph Bellamy, Evelyn Ankers, Maria Ouspenskaya, and Bela Lugosi.

Join the library on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and a short discussion will follow the film. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.