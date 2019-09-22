Patriot Cheer & Dance contest

NEW MADISON – It is the 15th anniversary of the annual All American Patriot Cheer and Dance Championship on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Tri-Village High School in New Madison.

Tri-Village will be hosting the event that begins at 2 p.m. The doors will open to the cheerleading squads for registration and warm-up practices at noon. The doors will open to the public at 1 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to showcase the spirit and talents of our area cheerleaders. This year over 250 cheerleaders will compete in 35 performances. The competition will consist of two divisions at each level in cheer and dance only. They have 14 youth squads from Ansonia, Arcanum, DC Elite, Greenville, National Trail, Piqua, Tri-Village and UC Stateliners. Seven team performances in the junior high division are Ansonia, Arcanum, Greenville, Piqua, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village. In the high school division, teams participating are Ansonia, Arcanum, Mississinawa Valley, Greenville, National Trail, and Tri-Village with eight performances. Individual divisions will showcase the performances from Arcanum, Greenville and Tri-Village.

During the event the Tri-Village band program will be providing a concession stand in the commons area. The event will have the following items for sale: Lisa’s Hair Bows with a huge supply of bows and key chains, K & S Designs will have Spirit Boards for each school attending, flower sale – with long stemmed carnations available to purchase for your favorite cheerleader, clothing sale of the 2019 event T-shirts, crew and hooded sweatshirts and cheer sweatpants.

The admission cost for the general public is $6.