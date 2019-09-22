Food truck rally support

GREENVILLE – The Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally & Darke County’s Got Talent Competition is excited to partner with local Darke County businesses, Wintrow Signs & Designs from Greenville and Flaig Lumber from New Madison.

Wintrow Signs and Designs will be a Platinum Sponsor for the inaugural Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

According to owners Joe and Laura Wintrow, “We are excited to sponsor the Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally & Darke County’s Got Talent Competition at the Darke County Fairgrounds. We are glad to be a partner to help bring this great event to the community. We are happy to support great events here in Darke County for residents to enjoy.” Wintrow Signs & Designs has been in business for over 23 years serving local residents and businesses in Darke and surrounding counties.

For more information, call (937) 548-0652 or email at wintrowsigns@woh.rr.com.

Flaig Lumber will be a Gold Sponsor for the Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally. “Locally owned and operated Flaig Lumber, located in New Madison, enjoys giving back and supporting local community events like the Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally & Darke County’s Got Talent Competition at the fairgrounds. Flaig Lumber is excited to be a part of this great community event for families to enjoy,” according to company representative Kellie Daugherty.

Trucks confirmed include A & B Coffee, Buckeye Burgers, Crème de la Crème Cakery, The Homestead Spud, Gyro Palace, Kettle Fixins, Kona Ice, Lilia’s Outside Café, Little Z’s Concessions, McNasty’s, Nacho Pig, Mikesell’s Concessions, Roll on In, Sinsational Sandwiches, Tennessie’s Philippine Cuisine and This Little Swine of Mine.

The food truck rally event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held rain or shine event. In addition to great food, they will have over 60 of the area’s most talented craft vendors, mobile boutiques and will have a market of one-of-a kind local goods.

Live entertainment includes Abbey Bower, 10-10:45 a.m.; Wavaires, 11-11:45 a.m.; Noah Back, noon-1:15 p.m.; The Green de Villes, 1:30-3 p.m.; The Corn Drinkers, 3:30-4:45 p.m.; and 2016 American Idol top 16 finalist, country singer and musician, Alexis Gomez.

Come enjoy the “Darke County’s Got Talent” competition starting at 1 p.m. in the Ohio Center Building. They welcome singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, choirs, school groups, church groups or anybody with a talent to share. First place winner will receive $250, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $100. If you are interested in participating, email Jason for an application at: thepromoterllc@gmail.com.

Kid-friendly activities include face painting, carnival games, pony rides, petting zoo, Willie the clown balloon artist and fall hay wagon rides provided by RoDaO Farm from Arcanum.

Stop by the “Mic Tent” to enter for a chance to win fabulous door prizes.

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, visit www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the “Events” tab for the Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally & Craft Show

You can also contact Jason Blackburn for more information at 937-621-2166 or email at: thepromoterllc@gmail.com.