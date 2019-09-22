GREENVILLE – Community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the PreventT2 lifestyle change program offered by Family Health beginning Tuesday October 15th. Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active, and managing stress.

People with prediabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes can be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within five years.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Rachel Barhorst, Clinical Pharmacist and trained PreventT2 lifestyle coach. “The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”

Participants learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes. PreventT2 groups meet for a year — weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The local program meets at Greenville’s Family Health on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Family Health is working to enroll participants and assist them in decreasing their risk for type 2 diabetes. This program may be covered by your insurance or provided at a low cost.

PreventT2 is based on research that showed that people with prediabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) by making modest changes reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.

Nationwide implementation of the program could greatly reduce future cases of type 2 diabetes, a serious condition that can lead to health problems including heart attack; stroke; blindness; kidney failure; or loss of toes, feet, or legs.

“Small changes can add up to a big difference,” added Lacie Grosch, Registered Dietitian and trained PreventT2 lifestyle coach “Working with a trained lifestyle coach who provides guidance, PreventT2 participants are making lasting changes together.”

People are more likely to have prediabetes and type 2 diabetes if they:

* Are 45 years of age or older

* Are overweight

* Have a family history of type 2 diabetes

* Are physically active fewer than three times per week

* Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy or gave birth to a baby weighing more than 9 pounds.

To participate in the PreventT2 program, speak with your Family Health provider and take their risk assessment on their website at www.familyhealthservices.org.

To learn more about the program, call Lacie Grosch, (937)547-2319 or visit familyhealthservices.org and/or www.cdc.gov/ PreventT2.