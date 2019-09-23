ESSC faculty promoted

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recently announced the promotion of four full-time faculty members.

The following faculty members received promotions, effective during the 2019-2020 academic year. Promotion to assistant professor: Erynn Hanford, Physical Therapy Assistant Program, Springfield; Promotions to associate professor Elizabeth Hartwig, Mathematics, Covington, and Vickie Kirk, Allied Health, Pleasant Hill. Promotion to full professor: David Barth, Electronics Engineering Technology, Troy.

The rank of assistant professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside the classroom, initiative in curriculum development, professional growth, and participates in college activities. They must complete two full academic years since their last promotion.

The rank of associate professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates and can explain characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside of the classroom, demonstrates the ability to provide curriculum leadership, continues professional growth, and provides service to the college. They must complete three full academic years since their last promotion.

The rank of full professor requires that the individual possesses at least 18 semester hours beyond the master’s in the discipline for which they are hired, is a master teacher, provides support to students outside the classroom, provides curricular leadership, continues professional growth, provides leadership to the college, becomes recognized by external peers. They must complete five full academic years since their last promotion.