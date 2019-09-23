Davidson is a friend to taxpayers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08) has been honored by National Taxpayers Union (NTU) for having one of the strongest voting records in Washington, D.C. on supporting lower taxes, limited government, and economic freedom. Davidson is one of only 17 House members whose voting record during the 2018 Congressional Session earned the “Taxpayers’ Friend Award.”

“I am honored to be recognized as a Friend of Taxpayers by the National Taxpayers Union. Fiscal discipline is a key component of defending freedom, and it is something that I owe to every constituent in southwest Ohio. I hope to be joined by a larger group of lawmakers in the future,” Davidson said.

NTU included 166 House votes in the 2018 scorecard. NTU’s rating program is designed to calculate a Member’s voting record on fiscal responsibility by evaluating every vote that has an impact on tax, spending, trade, and regulatory policy.

“During 2018, Taxpayers’ Friend Award winners were hard to come by in Congress,” said Pete Sepp, president of NTU. “Despite metrics that were poor for the 40-year history of our Award, taxpayers can take comfort that a principled elected official like Congressman Warren Davidson was working day in and day out to protect taxpayers’ interests in Washington. We all know actions speak louder than words, and this award is a testament to the often unsung efforts of lawmakers like Davidson, who care so much about correcting our government’s precarious fiscal future.”

NTU has recognized Representatives and Senators since 1979 who annually earn high voting scores to qualify them for the “Taxpayers’ Friend Award.”