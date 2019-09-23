Kiwanis gives to BBBS

NEW MADISON – The Kiwanis Club of New Madison recently made a generous donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County to help fund their after-school Big Buddies programs throughout Darke County. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. The agency will be utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum which focuses on violence prevention, social & emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character & values, and bullying prevention.

As BBBS Executive Director Jennifer Bruns stated, “The timing of this donation is perfect as we are gearing up for our after school Big Buddies programs, so this will be used towards these programs in Darke County. We are so fortunate to have support from service clubs like Kiwanis Club of New Madison.” Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

If you or someone you know would like to become a Big Buddy and make a difference in the life of a child, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit, United Way partner agency.