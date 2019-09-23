GTI donates to CADC

GREENVILLE – Greenville Technology, Inc. just completed their Cancer Awareness Campaign for 2019. Jennifer Perez a HR associate and Hope Eyer a MTNA Purchasing Technician were co-chairs for the Cancer Awareness Campaign. GTI strives to keep their associates involved in giving back to the community. Giving back to the community has been extremely important to GTI for the last 32 years. GTI currently employees over 900 associates combined at all three of their plants in Greenville, MTNA in Marysville and GTI Anderson in Anderson, Ind. The associates continue to impress the co-chairs each year with their participation and generosity to the campaigns throughout the year.

Cancer is something that has impacted an associate in one way or another. GTI, as a company wanted to support the efforts to prevent and cure cancer. GTI Cancer Awareness Campaign ran from July 16–Aug. 9 and they held a company-wide fundraiser for the Cancer Association of Darke County. The Perez and Eyer planned a month full of activities to collect money for the cause. With the help of the committee members, GTI’s events were a 50/50 drawing, prize raffle, designed and sold “Cancer Awareness” t-shirts for the “Go Shirtless Day” and held a bake sale. Associates also paid $2 to wear jeans on Fridays throughout the campaign. GTI also teamed up with Farmer Brown to serve their steak sandwiches and fries on all three shifts and then in return Eric Brown donated a portion of their sales back to their campaign.

During the four-week campaign, GTI was able to raise $5,007.84 for the Cancer Association of Darke County. Perez and Eyer thank their committee members and all the associates for their participation during the 2019 Cancer Awareness Campaign.