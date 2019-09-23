Illumination brings light to Darke

GREENVILLE – Approximately 2,000 festival goers enjoyed an evening of contemporary Christian music on Saturday at the 13th annual Illumination: Light in the Darke Festival. The event began at noon and by 5 p.m., music fans were finding their seats in the Grandstand at the Darke County Fairgrounds ready to sing along, laugh and worship.

GMA Dove Award winner and Grammy nominated artist Jeremy Camp wowed the crowd with his music and stage show, including nearly 200 pounds of confetti shot into the air at the close of the concert. Camp also treated concert goers to new music from his CD that was released the day before his concert in Greenville.

In addition to Camp, fans enjoyed music from I Am They, Micah Tyler, Dan Bremnes and Elle Limebear. The improvisational comedy troop, 3-2-1 Improv, had the audience smiling and laughing.

Prior to the concert, the Illumination Festival had activities for the kids, including inflatables, laser tag and a rock wall. The coffee house featured music by local and regional artists.

The Illumination Festival Committee thanked the concert goers and sponsors of the event for their support.

Jeremy Camp wowed the Illumination Festival audience with his music Saturday evening. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Camp-Illumination-web.jpg Jeremy Camp wowed the Illumination Festival audience with his music Saturday evening. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

