GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Romer’s in Greenville, in the party room at 5 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 27, a gathering of classmates and friends will be held at The Bistro Off Broadway on Fifth Street, Greenville, at 7:30 p.m.

If you have not made a reservation, call (937) 459-8780.