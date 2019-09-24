Williams discuss agriculture in D.C.

UNION CITY, Ind. – Derick Williams, a Union City High School student and 2019-2020 Indiana FFA District IX President, was recently able to take a trip to Washington, D.C. in support of the agriculture industry.

From Sept. 8-11, was invited by the National Farmers Union to attend their annual Congressional Fly-In program. The Fly-In brings agriculturalists from across the country to speak with legislators on the issues facing the agriculture industry.

Williams was able to represent the State of Indiana and the Indiana FFA when he had the opportunity to speak to the Board of the National Farmers Union, which is made up of all the presidents of state Farmers Union, as well as Roger Johnson, national president, and his staff. He also attended an agricultural briefing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as briefings on Capitol Hill with the Senate Ag Committee.

“On the last day I was there, I was able to sit down, meet, and discuss with our Indiana Congressmen – U.S. Representative Greg Pence (6th District) and U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth (9th District) – on the issues facing agriculture in Indiana. There was a lot of discussion about the ongoing trade war, safe climate practices, ethanol blends, and farm safety nets,” said Williams.

“The NFU Fly-In was a great experience and I loved checking out our nation’s capital. I really appreciated the opportunity to represent the great state of Indiana and fight for small, independent farmers across the U. S.,” said Williams.