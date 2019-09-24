Donors reach milestones

VERSAILLES – Versailles donor Jackie Kremer celebrated her milestone 100th lifetime blood donation on Sept. 16 at the third annual Steve Knapke Memorial and Versailles Poultry Days Committee Blood Drive.

“I’ve been giving since college in Lima,” said Kremer. “The only time I couldn’t give was when I was having kids, or low on iron. I just love when you get the phone call saying you saved a life at such-and-such hospital. I love that.” Kremer supports all blood drives hosted at the Versailles Knights of Columbus St. Denis hall. She made five donations there in 2018 and reached her milestone with her fifth donation of 2019. She credited CBC’s Darke County Account Representative Dana Puterbaugh for her encouragement. “Dana’s been coaching me for many, many years!”

Versailles donor Dennis Mestemaker on reached a milestone with his 150th lifetime donation, also at the third annual Steve Knapke Memorial and Versailles Poultry Days Committee Blood Drive. Mestemaker is a loyal type O-negative “Universal Donor” who faithfully donates at Versailles Knights of Columbus St. Denis hall blood drives. He made six donations in 2018 and reached his milestone with his fourth donation of 2019.

