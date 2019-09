GREENVILLE – One of Darke County’s beloved Kuhn Sisters, Leora Minnich has recently published her latest book, “Provision at Just the Right Moment,” sharing how God has guided and provided in countless ways throughout her life.

She will be at Bread of Life Bookstore, 533 S. Broadway, Greenville, for a Book Signing on Friday, Oct. 4 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Come and talk and reminisce with Minnich; she will love sharing stories and catch up with old friends.

Call (937) 547-1132 for more information.