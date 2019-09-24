BRADFORD – Bradford High School will hold its annual homecoming festivities this week. The crowning will be at 6:30 p.m. before the game on Friday, Sept. 27. The homecoming dance will be held on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Shipwrecked. The homecoming court includes (girls) Erica Gaynor, Mercedes Smith, Caroline Gleason, Kaitlynne Reineke, Jessica Roth, (boys) Kegan Fair, Gaven Trevino, EJ Jones, Jay Roberts, and Wyatt Spangler.

