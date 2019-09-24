Greenville Federal supports Sunshine 5K

GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal served as a generous supporter of the recent Sunshine 5K Run/Walk hosted by the Darke County Foundation in Greenville City Park. The bank was a financial sponsor and also provided 500 bags to hold participant gifts.

Giving back to its local community has long been a trademark of Greenville Federal, the oldest bank headquartered in Darke County.

“We are happy to support the Darke County Foundation’s efforts to improve lives and strengthen our community,” says Jeff Kniese, President & CEO of Greenville Federal.

The annual Sunshine 5K had 467 people register for the event, which raised over $15,000 for local non-profit organizations including Ansonia National Honor Society, Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison College Foundation, and St. Mary’s School.

The Sunshine 5K was part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge.