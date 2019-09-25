Road work in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation will be conducting road construction on the following roadways in Darke County.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, daily lane closures through Oct. 31 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

SR 49 between Water Street and SR 118, daily lane closures through Oct. 31 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

US 127 between US 36 and SR 121, lane closures through Dec. 6. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Kruckeberg Road between SR 121 and Jaysville St. Johns Road, road closure through Dec. 6. The official detour is: SR 121 to Jaysville St. Johns Road.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures through Sept. 30 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., one lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 118 between Vernier Street and West High Street, road closure Sept. 30 – Oct. 12. The official detour is SR 49 to SR 47.

SR 185 between US 127 and SR 47, road closure Oct. 7–8. The official detour is: US 127 to SR 47.

SR 721 between US 36 and SR 185, road closure Oct. 6–13. The official detour is: US 36 to SR 48 to SR 185.