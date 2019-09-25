Register for weight loss program

GREENVILLE – Registration is open for the fall session of the Weight Loss Program at the YMCA of Darke County.

This 10-week program will take a holistic approach to address the many contributors to unhealthy weight, including nutrition, stress, sleep, mental and emotional health, and physical activity factors.

The program is conducted in a supportive, small-group environment, taking a realistic approach to healthier lifestyle changes that are both attainable and sustainable.

The classes will take place at the Greenville location, 301 Wagner Ave. Classes will be every Thursday from Oct. 3 to Dec. 12 (except Thanksgiving), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The fee is $45 for members and $65 for potential members. The deadline for registration is Oct. 1. Space is limited to 12 participants.

To register or for additional information, visit either branch of the YMCA of Darke County, or call (937) 548-3777.