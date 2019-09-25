Live wreath sale begins

GREENVILLE – The Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club have kicked off their annual live wreath sale of fresh mixed wreaths, traditional door swags, deluxe roping and mixed bunches to decorate for the holidays.

Each wreath is constructed of fresh Noble Fir, accented with Incense Cedar, Blue Berried Juniper and Ponderosa Pine Cones. The wreaths are available in 20”, 24”, 28”, 32”, and 42” diameters. The roping is of white pine-extra heavy in 25’ or 75’. The mixed bunches have Noble Fir, Princess Pine, Blue Berried Juniper and Incense Cedar. The traditional door swags are attractive with a combination of Western Red Cedar, Princess Pine, and Ponderosa Pine Cones. The 24 inch wreath is ideal for a front door or fireplace and sells for $25. A red velvet, red-plaid wired or natural colored bow can be added for an additional $5. Delivery is after Nov. 23.

Orders can be placed with members of the Butterflies Junior Garden Club and the Ladybug Garden Club or by calling Kim Cromwell at 547-0899.