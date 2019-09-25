Manufacturing Day ‘opening doors’

DARKE COUNTY – The county’s high school sophomores will once again have the opportunity to check out local manufacturing careers.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Darke County Economic Development will host its annual Manufacturing Day.

Eight local manufacturers will take students on informational tours of their facilities and discuss options available in the local workforce arena.

The manufacturers will include Fram, JAFFE, Midmark, GTI, Ramco, Whirlpool, and KP Films.

On Wednesday, a proclamation declaring Oct. 4 as National Manufacturing Day was signed by county commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades.

“Manufacturing Day allows students to see how the workforce has changed from the dark and dingy to today’s environment,” Aultman said.

Many companies are opting to hire young workers, then offering to pay for their training and education.

“A lot of doors are being opened,” Rhoades said for the emerging workforce.

“Manufacturing Day gives these kids more options,” said Stegall.

Sophomores from all eight county school districts will be participating in Manufacturing Day.

Last week, Darke County Economic Development in coordination with similar groups in Mercer, Auglaize and Shelby counties, hosted area high school seniors for the second annual Inspire Career Concert, held this year at Piqua’s Edison State Community College campus.

More than 100 area businesses also participated by sharing information concerning career opportunities with students.

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

