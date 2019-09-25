Driver injured in two-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE – A driver was injured Wednesday evening after being involved in a two-vehicle crash that left U.S. Route 127 closed to southbound traffic. At approximately 5:54 p.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and U.S. Route 36 West to the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when the driver stopped at the posted stop sign, failed to notice and pulled into the pathway of oncoming traffic. The Ford Focus was struck by a red Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127 causing both vehicles to come to rest in the center of the roadway.

The male driver of the Ford was extricated by non-mechanical means from his vehicle prior to being treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for non-life threatening injuries. The female driver of the Chrysler, as well as her two juvenile passengers, was examined on the scene by EMS before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver a red Ford Focus had to be extricated after failing to yield to oncoming traffic. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_twocar-crash-w.jpg The driver a red Ford Focus had to be extricated after failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com The driver and two juveniles were treated on the scene before refusing further treatment. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_twocar-crash-2-w.jpg The driver and two juveniles were treated on the scene before refusing further treatment. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com