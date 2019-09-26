TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to host a Cabaret & Cabernet with the David Wion Trio on Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. The public is invited to participate in a Broadway sing-a-long in the Hayner’s Ballroom complete with cabaret tables, hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Wine will be available for purchase. Lyric sheets of all-time favorite Broadway tunes will be provided for the sing-a-long. In addition to Wion, the trio includes Darin Wion on bass and Devin Mitchell on percussion. Soloists will include Rachael Boezi, Justin Williams, David Fair and Linda Lee Jolly. This musical evening is free and open to the public and is intended for an adult audience. Plan now to spend the evening at Hayner and sing the night away.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 West Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.