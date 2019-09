GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus, 1315 KitchenAid Way, Greenville, will host Wine & Painting on Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Join them for an evening of painting and socializing. The cost is $40 per person and anyone is welcome to join. Seating is limited.

Donations go to the United Way.

RSVP by calling (937) 548-1993.