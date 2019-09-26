BPW plans What a Girl Wants

GREENVILLE – “What a Girl Wants” is again the theme for this year’s Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club Annual Guest Night that will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10. All proceeds from this event go towards scholarships for Darke County women. This year’s event will start in downtown Greenville from 4-6 p.m. with special savings and surprises at the following featured stores: Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Expressions of Tyme, Happily Ever Co., Merle Norman, Natural Path, Refined-Purveyors, Sadie Grace, Shelly’s Antiques & Décor, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, Wieland Jewelers, and Youniques in Greenville and 4One Apparel in Arcanum. The evening will continue at the VFW at 6 p.m. with vendors, silent auction, door prizes, fashion show, cash bar, and appetizers provided by J’s Country Store. More than 20 vendors will be at the VFW and chair massages will be offered by Escape Spa.

Super Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for $2 each or six for $10. A 14 Karat White Gold Necklace & Earrings donated by Wieland Jewelers, 39” Smart Element TV donated by Performance Mortgage, KitchenAid 5 Speed Diamond Blender from KitchenAid, $100 in Dining Gift Cards donated by Deb & Gene Niekamp, and a Relaxation Massage donated by Escape Spa are prizes for the raffle. The drawing will be held at the Club’s Dec. 12 meeting. You do not need to be present to win.

Join them for a fun evening and find out more about their club. Tickets are required for this event and are available until Oct. 7 at Merle Norman, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, Shelly’s Antiques & Décor in Greenville and at 4 One Apparel in Arcanum. Show your ticket to the featured downtown businesses to get your special savings. The cost is $15. Tickets must be purchased or reservations made by noon on Monday, Oct. 7. For more information or to RSVP, contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance or Deb Shiverdecker at (937) 417-7231.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information.