Moland released on OR bond

GREENVILLE — James R. Moland, 45, of Winchester, Ind., made an appearance in Darke County Common Pleas court via video on Wednesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Moland, currently incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, gave a change of plea on two counts aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and one count aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, all fourth-degree felonies. He faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the combined charges.

As part of a plea agreement, Moland pleaded guilty to both counts aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine with the charge of trafficking in fentanyl dismissed. He was released on his own recognizance with sentencing scheduled for Nov. 4.

Ebony S. Redditt, 40, of Greenville, also went before the court for a change of plea via video for one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and one count trafficking, a third-degree felony.

Redditt was arrested as part of a six-month narcotics investigation, Operation Firecracker, in July. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Darke County Adult Probation, Union City Police Department, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Currently incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, Redditt gave a guilty plea to one count aggravated trafficking in drugs as part of an agreement to dismiss the second charge.

During sentencing, the prosecution recommended a two-year prison sentence, citing Redditt’s previous convictions that included trafficking in heroin and a prison sentence.

In his client’s defense, Randall Breaden stated, “I’m not sure prison is the answer” and recommended the MonDay program.

Redditt was sentenced to 18 months in prison with a $5,000 mandatory fine and referral to the MonDay program.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com.

