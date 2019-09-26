Reynolds sentenced in municipal court

GREENVILLE — An Oklahoma man was sentenced in Darke County Municipal Court for a crash that killed Nicholas Woodruff, 24, of Greenville, in July.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, Reynolds was stopped at the intersection of US Route 36 West and U.S. Route 127. He failed to notice oncoming traffic while pulling out into the intersection, heading north, and into the path of Woodruff.

Woodruff, operating a motorcycle, was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127, hit the driver’s side of Reynold’s pick-up truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reynolds is currently serving ten days in the Darke County Jail. He faces a $750 fine, a one-year license suspension, and ordered to pay $11,830.99 in restitution.