Eliminating SSDI waiting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined with his colleague Senator Casey (D-PA) to introduce the Stop the Wait Act. After waiting months to qualify for coverage through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), individuals with disabilities are forced to wait another five months to get a disability check and another two years to obtain health coverage through Medicare. The Stop the Wait Act would eliminate these outdated, mandatory waiting periods imposed on individuals with disabilities that can potentially further harm their health by delaying critical health care.

“Social Security Disability Insurance is a lifeline for individuals who can’t work because of a disability,” said Senator Brown. “This legislation eliminates unnecessary red tape that leads to gaps in disability insurance and healthcare coverage, and ensures Americans don’t lose access to the benefits they have earned.”

In 2017, more than 10,000 American died while waiting for SSDI benefits to begin. The wait times greatly affect adults with rapidly progressing diseases such as Huntington’s Disease, cancer, cystic fibrosis and other serious conditions.

American workers who have developed a disability may be eligible for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), a benefit financed by employee/employer payroll taxes. SSDI requires an application and determination period that can last more than 18 months, as well as mandated five months to obtain a disability payment, and then an additionally-mandated 24 months to receive Medicare benefits. The Stop the Wait Act aims to remove these unnecessary and onerous requirements by:

* Requiring the Social Security Administration to begin payment to an individual eligible for SSDI immediately after they are determined to be eligible for the program, rather than requiring the individual to wait five months to begin receiving benefits.

* Phasing out the 24-month waiting period for Medicare disability benefits.

* Directing the National Academy of Medicine to conduct a study to ensure the elimination of the waiting periods are resulting in better health and community living outcomes for eligible SSDI recipients and their families.

This legislation is endorsed by a number of patient advocacy groups and other organizations, including: The Arc of the United States, Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), Center for Medicare Advocacy, Families USA, Justice in Aging, Medicare Rights Center, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM), National Association of Council on Developmental Disabilities (NACDD), National Association of Disability Representatives (NADR), National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), The National Council, National Council on Independent Living (NCIL), National Disability Institute (NDI), National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives (NOSSCR), Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), the Social Security Task Force of the Consortium of Citizens for Disabilities (CCD), Strengthen Social Security Coalition, and Social Security Works.