CADC hosts concert

GREENVILLE – The Cancer Association of Darke County will present a special concert on Nov. 10 with Noah McCabe, Pete Mercer Band and Noah Black. The concert will be held at St. Clair Memorial, Greenville, from 3-5 p.m. Admission is $5. The guest emcee will be Eric Fee.

Tickets are on sale now or you may purchase a ticket at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Cancer Association of Darke County, 1111 Sweitzer St., Greenville or at Bread of Life, 533 S. Broadway, Greenville.

All proceeds benefit the Cancer Association of Darke County.