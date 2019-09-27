Knepshield, Thobe honored

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Electives, Business, Information Technology, and Agriculture Department is proud to announce the September honorees for the Department’s Career Tech Students of the Month. Colton Thobe (Tri-Village) and Keara Knepshield (Franklin-Monroe) were recognized for being outstanding representatives of their respective career tech programs.

Thobe, from the Robotics Program, was nominated by his Fab Lab instructor, John Ciprian, for his excellent work in the Fab Lab course. Ciprian stated, “Colton is an outstanding innovator in the Fab Lab. He has taken the lead on CNC projects and in using new modeling and CAM programming tools.” Fab Lab at MVCTC is a 21st-century maker-space that allows students creation opportunities using cutting-edge technology and processes.

Knepshield is part of the Veterinary Science Program taught by instructor Dr. Christa Nealeigh. She was recognized for outstanding scholarship, leadership, and community service. Knepshield is the vice-president of the MVCTC FFA Chapter and helps organize and encourage participation in FFA activities. Dr. Nealeigh stated, “Keara is an exemplary model of a Student of the Month. She excels in the classroom, in community service, and FFA.”

Congratulations to Colton and Keara for their outstanding representation of MVCTC and their respective programs. Special thanks to Marion’s Piazza of Englewood for donating gift certificates. Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971. For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.