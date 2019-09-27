Take a Virtual Dementia Tour

GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus in Greenville invites community members to attend a Virtual Dementia Tour® on Tuesday, Nov. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Village Green Health Campus. Through the Virtual Dementia Tour®, participants will be granted a window into the world of those with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Using patented equipment, the sensory and physical abilities of participants will be altered temporarily. Complimentary refreshments will also be offered. The Virtual Dementia Tour® was developed by Second Wind Dreams®; an international, nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by P.K. Beville, who believes that “The solution to Alzheimer’s today and in the foreseeable future is developing a better and more personal understanding of the day-to-day challenges facing those with the disease.”

The tour has been scientifically proven to build a greater understanding of dementia in those who participate. Village Green Health Campus is proud to be a member of the Greenville community, and is proud to offer exceptional health and hospitality to seniors in their community.

For more information, contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993. Village Green Health Campus’ senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of those they serve through compassion and a commitment to exceeding the expectations of their customers. To learn more about Village Green, contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993 or visit www.villagegreenhc.com.