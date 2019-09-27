Greenville FD investigates fire

GREENVILLE – The City of Greenville Fire Department is investigating a large barn fire that took place early Friday morning after ruling it to be suspicious in nature. At approximately 12:31 a.m., emergency personnel from the City of Greenville Fire Department and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the 300 block of East Fifth Street in regards to a working barn fire. According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing in a large barn located behind 320 East Fifth Street and were able to knock down the fire and bring it under control quickly. Although a second alarm was requested, the New Madison and Versailles Fire Departments were able to be disregarded due in part to the rapid response and quick actions of those first arriving on the scene.

Initial radio traffic indicated that officers from the Greenville Police Department had not only spotted but stopped and questioned several people leaving the area at the time of the fire. Greenville Fire Chief Russ Thompson was able to confirm that the fire is being investigated. “We have evidence to believe that a further, more in-depth investigation is warranted and will continue in the morning when we will be able to gain better access to the scene,” he commented.

The fire has been ruled suspicious in nature and will remain under investigation by the Greenville Fire Department.