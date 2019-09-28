Verona UM rummage sale

VERONA – Verona United Methodist Church, 206 South State St. (Preble County Line between US Route 40 and Georgetown/Verona Road), Verona, will host a rummage sale on Thursday, Oct. 3, 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to noon.

This rummage sale began when the Verona United Methodist Church women’s group wanted to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. Since 2005, they have put together two rummage sales every year. It has grown from one room to six rooms. They have taken in many donations of items, such as, furniture, bedding, rugs, kitchen items, baby items, books, clothes, weight loss equipment, medical equipment, holiday items, and baked goods

They do not set prices for anything; everything is sold buy donations, except baked goods. They have always met the money needed to meet so many needs. They have been able to raise enough money to help many local missions, such as Cabbage Patch, at Christmas time, Preble and other local food banks, community outreach, local families in need, and most recently months with the tornadoes that hit the area, and many more community service projects locally and around the country.

Items that remain at the end of the sale go to organizations of need, such as the Women’s Center of newer gently used baby items, coats for kids, clothes distribution sites, such as St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in downtown Dayton, job works at Job and Family Services, and the Salvation Army.