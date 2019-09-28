Pay it forward on First Friday

GREENVILLE – Small businesses invest heavily in the local community. They sponsor sports teams, give gift card donations, discount their services, and much more. First Friday: Pay It Forward is an extension of this generosity and a way for you to support locally owned businesses and deserving charities. The October First Friday event will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Businesses participating in the “Pay It Forward” event will be selecting a charity or non-profit to which a portion of their proceeds from the evening will be donated. The community is invited to get a jump start on holiday shopping during First Friday, and take pride in knowing that their purchases are not only supporting small local businesses, but going on to help charitable organizations carry out their missions.

A full list of participating businesses and their chosen charities will be available on the Main Street Greenville Facebook page.

During the evening, there will also be musicians performing in different locations throughout the district. Some will be hosted inside businesses and some will be hosted outside, weather permitting. If there is a chance of inclement weather, the musicians will all be moved inside.

Main Street Greenville invites everyone to make reservations to eat dinner downtown from 6-7 p.m., and stay for the music performances from 7-9 p.m. (unless stated otherwise). In addition, many businesses will stay open late for shopping.

Pay It Forward will last all weekend long. Shop downtown during First Friday or anytime on Saturday during the Day of Harvest event and your purchase will help fund local non-profits.

A Day of Harvest will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and an array of autumn activities are planned to tempt everyone’s interest! Events will include the return of the Chili Cook-Off, a pumpkin decorating contest at Sadie Grace (bring pumpkins pre-decorated), fall-themed kids crafts, and more. The second to last farmers’ market of the season will also be taking place from 9 am – 1 pm at the corner of 4th and Broadway so don’t miss your chance to pick up fresh produce, home decor, and sweet treats! Tickets for the November First Friday: Chocolate Walk will go on sale during A Day of Harvest starting at 9 a.m. Purchases can be made at the Darke County Welcome Center at 421 S. Broadway. Tickets are $20 each and there is a limit of 4 per person, due to high demand.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville.