Drumming at library

GREENVILLE – Join the Greenville Public Library on Oct. 2, 9:30 a.m., for a fun and exciting workout. Fit by Loy Studio will lead a class in cardio drumming on the library lawn where you will rock out with stability balls and drumsticks.

This class is suitable for all ages and physical abilities and you won’t even know you’re exercising. Fit by Loy’s philosophy is that fitness should be fun.

The class is free and registration is not required. Please dress comfortably. Water will be provided. Rain location will be the Fit by Loy Studio, 120 W. Third St., Greenville.