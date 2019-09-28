GREENVILLE – It’s back – with a twist at the Greenville Public Library. Mr. Boddy, the library director, has been murdered. To figure out whodunit, participants will speak with each of the suspects and search for clues. Beware – this year’s event will feature a special twist sure to throw investigators for a loop.

This is a live-action murder mystery based on the ever-popular board game Clue. Clues are in the form of envelopes containing a card naming a suspect or a room and of weapons which appear as real items hidden throughout the library.

Once a card or weapon is found, investigators mark off that item, eliminating it from the list of potential conclusions. After all cards and weapons have been viewed, an accusation may be made at the Circ Desk.

The first five investigators to solve the mystery will receive a prize. At the end of the night a new library director will be named and the murderer will be taken out in handcuffs…assuming the new director isn’t guilty.

This event can be completed individually or as a group so bring a friend or the whole family. There will be snacks available and a photo booth complete with a prop chest so you can stage your own photos.

Registration is encouraged but not required. This event is intended for ages 10 and over but younger children could participate with the help of a grown-up. Join them on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Greenville Public Library from 6-8 p.m. for Murder in the Stacks.