Bird watching program

GREENVILLE – Local birder, Cindy Ploch, will present a free, public program at Shawnee Prairie Preserve nature center on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 pm. Ploch has lived in Wayne Lakes for over 30 years and has travelled all over Ohio bird watching. The 18 bodies of water of Wayne Lakes provide habitat for a plethora of bird species, making it a great place to observe and hone in your birding skills.

The program, called “Bird Watching for Beginners: Birds of Wayne Lakes,” will explore topics such as; why people watch birds, seven things you should consider when identifying birds, comparisons of common and not-so-common birds, and resources available to become a better birdwatcher. Learn how to identify birds using silhouette, field marks, flight characteristics and habitat. Ploch will also present many beautiful photos of the birds of Wayne Lakes. A portion of the program will be devoted to citizen science and how you can be an integral part in bird conservation.

Reservations are required for this free family program and can be made by calling the Nature Center at (937) 548-0165 or online at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.