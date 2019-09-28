Sunshine 5K benefits local groups

GREENVILLE – Warm, sunny weather welcomed hundreds of runners and walkers to the Sunshine 5K on Sept. 14 in Greenville City Park. The annual fundraising event hosted by the Darke County Foundation had 467 registrations and raised over $14,000 for several local non-profit organizations.

“The Sunshine 5K enjoys repeated success because of the fun energy at our event and the value our beneficiary groups have in our community,” said Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefitted Ansonia High School National Honor Society, Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison College Foundation, St. Mary’s School, and several other local groups. Participants could choose to have their registration money go towards one of these groups.

“It was invigorating to see our local park alive with music, refreshments and determined runners and walkers, all here to support valuable causes in our Darke County community,” said Prakel.

Volunteers baked over 1,000 homemade cookies and donated a variety of drinks and fruit. Over 30 door prizes worth $25 each were given away along with award medals for age-group winners.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Wayne HealthCare Challenge series and will take place again next year in mid-September. Complete results are listed at gtraces.com. The Darke County Foundation enriches the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org or call 548-4673.