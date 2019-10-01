The Tri-Village 2019 Homecoming Court has been announced as follows: front row, left to right, Carsen Munchel, Lissa Siler, Andi Bietry, and Cody Eyer; middle row. left to right, Trisa Porter and Zacharie Dowler; top row, left to right, Javier Ramirez, Tara Tankersley, Maddie Downing, and Mason Lay. The Homecoming game against National Trail will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 4, with the Homecoming Dance set for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8-11 p.m.

The Tri-Village 2019 Homecoming Court has been announced as follows: front row, left to right, Carsen Munchel, Lissa Siler, Andi Bietry, and Cody Eyer; middle row. left to right, Trisa Porter and Zacharie Dowler; top row, left to right, Javier Ramirez, Tara Tankersley, Maddie Downing, and Mason Lay. The Homecoming game against National Trail will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 4, with the Homecoming Dance set for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8-11 p.m. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Tri-Village-Homecoming-IMG_0537-2-.jpg The Tri-Village 2019 Homecoming Court has been announced as follows: front row, left to right, Carsen Munchel, Lissa Siler, Andi Bietry, and Cody Eyer; middle row. left to right, Trisa Porter and Zacharie Dowler; top row, left to right, Javier Ramirez, Tara Tankersley, Maddie Downing, and Mason Lay. The Homecoming game against National Trail will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 4, with the Homecoming Dance set for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8-11 p.m.