OVI arrest after rollover crash

ARCANUM – A Greenville woman was arrested on the suspicion of OVI Monday evening after being involved in a single-vehicle injury crash outside of Pitsburg. At approximately 7:42 p.m., emergency personnel from the Pitsburg Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of State Route 49 and Oakes Road in regards to a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black 2008 Infiniti FX35 was traveling southbound on State Route 49 when the driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Kelly Lewber of Greenville, failed to maintain control of her vehicle. Ms. Lewber’s vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole before eventually coming to rest on its side at the edge of a field. Downed power lines due to the crash caused power outages to nearby residences until Dayton Power and Light crews were able to complete repairs.

Ms. Lewber was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility. She was then taken into custody by Darke County Deputies after performing poorly on a field sobriety test and transported to the Darke County Criminal Justice Center under the suspicion of OVI.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.