Over $36K given to food banks

GREENVILLE – Thanks to the employees of the Greenville Whirlpool and KitchenAid plant and the annual golf outing, families around the county will have the opportunity to have food on their plates. This is the 12th year for the golf outing and this year’s total was its best year by far. According to Cragun Liston, continuous improvement engineer and Golf Outing Chair for 2019, this year’s contribution to three area food banks is $36,458.

The Fish Choice Pantry, Castine Area Food Bank and Grace Resurrection Community Center each received over $12,000 as well as non-perishable food items donated by team members.

Liston praised the work of his golf outing committee and had a huge smile on his face when he revealed the total donation. “We want to keep making a difference,” he said. “We’re really proud of this.”

The Whirlpool plant held a Day of Caring and invited team members to bring in canned good. According to Liston, enough food was collected to give a sizeable donation to each food bank.

Kristian Garwood, administrative coordinator, served as the golf outing co-chair.

Shown are Laurie Lambert, Lisa Saylor, Cragun Liston, Kristian Garwood, John Hensley with Grace Resurrection Community Center, Kristy Cutarelli with Fish Choice Pantry, Jenni Hanna, Plant Lead, Marilyn and John Strawser with Castine Area Food Bank, Adam Riffle, Kevin Bolyard, Jason Hollinger, Michael Santon, Eva Stanglein, Donita Johnson, and Cheryl White. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_whirlpool-donation-w.jpg Shown are Laurie Lambert, Lisa Saylor, Cragun Liston, Kristian Garwood, John Hensley with Grace Resurrection Community Center, Kristy Cutarelli with Fish Choice Pantry, Jenni Hanna, Plant Lead, Marilyn and John Strawser with Castine Area Food Bank, Adam Riffle, Kevin Bolyard, Jason Hollinger, Michael Santon, Eva Stanglein, Donita Johnson, and Cheryl White. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066.

