Helping NWS for 50 years

GREENVILLE – The Greenville water plant, 4160 State Route 502, Greenville, was recognized on Sept. 27 for 50 years of service to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Since 1969, the City of Greenville’s Water Treatment Plant has been a cooperative observer for the NWS and has provided temperatures, as well as rain and snowfall totals.

According to Kenneth Haydu, meteorologist in-charge at the Wilmington office, Greenville’s service has allowed the weather service to gain knowledge and understanding of the local, national and global climate. The totals coming from Greenville helps to establish a climate history for this area of Ohio.

Gary Evans, II, water plant department head, expressed his appreciation for the certificate and kind words given by all of the NWS officials on-hand for the presentation.

Present for the certificate presentation were Kenneth Haydu, meteorologist in-charge; Rob Haines, Greenville water plant; Gary Evans, II, Greenville water plant; James Gibson, observing program leader; and Ashley Novak, meteorologist.

