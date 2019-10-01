Homecoming in UC

UNION CITY, Ind. – This Friday is the homecoming game for the Union City Indians versus Lincoln. The king and queen will be crowned at halftime. The parade will be held prior to the game. This year’s homecoming court includes Evelyn Downey, Grace Collins, Mackenzie Green, Mikayla Gree, Kennedy Phillips, Morgan Wymer, Katie Reichard, Isabella Fuller, Grace Fleming, Derick Williams, Ethan Mann, Gabe Fulton, Payne Abel, Braxton Wright and Jayden Hindsley.

The class representatives are Hailee Jones, Peyton Bogue (sophomores), Areli Banda, Lucas Lykins (juniors), Elly O’Connor and Brandon Courtney (freshmen)