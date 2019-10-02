Kids Fishing Day held

GREENVILLE — Twenty-five children and 12 volunteers showed up at the VFW Post 7262 on North Ohio Street Saturday morning to participate in Kids Fishing Day.

Gail Snyder, president of the VFW Auxiliary, said there were three different age groups, with some prizes being award.

Jaxson Sowers and John Brown tied for first place in the biggest fish division. Michael Mead in the age 7-11 class won with the largest “It was a great time,” said Snyder.

The Greenville City Fire Department showed it support to the program and arrived with two trucks and answered questions about fire safety.

“The kids loved it,” Snyder said.

Those in attendance were treated to free hot dogs, chips and ice cream cones with sprinkles.

Marco’s pizza cards were handed out as well as a fishing pole for each participant. Snyder also noted that Marc McCown provided bait for the event.

Snyder extended appreciation to the Boys and Girls Club and Big Brothers and Sisters and all VFW members and guests who made the day enjoyable.

Joe Sowers assists his son, Jaxson, in fishing at Kids Fishing Day, while his daughter and Jaxson’s twin sister Brinley also takes part. The twins are 5 years old. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_KIDS-FISHING-DAY.jpg Joe Sowers assists his son, Jaxson, in fishing at Kids Fishing Day, while his daughter and Jaxson’s twin sister Brinley also takes part. The twins are 5 years old. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.