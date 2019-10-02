Arcanum will welcome Ansonia for their homecoming game Oct. 4. The homecoming ceremony will take place at the football field before the game at 6:30 p.m. The king and queen will be announced at this time. Also, students will participate in the homecoming parade on Oct. 3, 7 p.m. The parade will go down Main Street and end at the football field where students will partake in a powder puff game and boys volleyball match. On Oct. 5, the homecoming dance, themed “Night on the Nile,” will start at 8 p.m. The following students were chosen for the 2019 homecoming court: (third row) Seniors Cory Ross, Carson Magnani, Austen Cutarelli, Jayden Heltsley, Grant Delk, J.T. Whittaker, Junior Nick Fry Sophomore Brennen Troutwine, (row 2) Seniors Camille Pohl, Ellie Kubik, Audrey Heiser, Audrey Ball, Gracie Garno, Madison Magnani, Sophomore Taylor Gray, (row 1) Freshmen: Garrett Garno, Reece Blinn, Junior Eva Siculan. The prince and princess will be Grant Pohlman and Catie Painting.

