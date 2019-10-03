Sophomores hear experiences

ARCANUM – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors visited Arcanum and Franklin Monroe sophomores on Wednesday, September 18. Ambassadors included Madison Green (Cosmetology/Tri-Village), Selene Weaver (Sports Medicine/Franklin Monroe), Jarod Hegemier (Architectural Design/Franklin Monroe), and Daniel Brown (Natural Resource Management/Eaton).

Ambassadors shared career technical programs and college opportunities. MVCTC offers 40 career technical programs for high school juniors and seniors.

All sophomores from the 27-partner school districts have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual Sophomore Career Days. This year, Sophomore Career Days are Dec. 3-5. The MVCTC Sophomore Open House is Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4:30-7 p.m.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.