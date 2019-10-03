NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The beginning of a new school year looks different each year. It can include moving into a new dorm room, wayfinding through campus or scoping out the best spots for future study sessions. For more than 2,000 Belmont University freshmen and transfer students, this year’s new school year included all these things and a special opportunity to serve their community. During the Towering Traditions orientation program, new Bruins spend an afternoon traveling to 50 locations across the greater Nashville area for service. The event, called SERVE, allows students to immerse themselves in their new hometown.

Local freshmen students at Belmont are Elijah Driver, New Madison, and Erin Luft, Yorkshire.